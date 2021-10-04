Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $143,624.25 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $143,624.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total transaction of $518,970.87.
- On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.30.
NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $181.60 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.57.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Novavax by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Novavax by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
