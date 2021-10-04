Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $143,624.25 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $143,624.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total transaction of $518,970.87.

On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.30.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $181.60 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.57.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Novavax by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Novavax by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

