Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Down to $102.80

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.80, but opened at $99.51. Nova Measuring Instruments shares last traded at $99.51, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $97.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

