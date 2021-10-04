Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Up 57.7% in September

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NRYYF remained flat at $$24.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

