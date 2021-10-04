NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,442,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,780 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.74% of NorthWestern worth $147,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

