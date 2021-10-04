Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Northrop Grumman worth $226,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $360.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

