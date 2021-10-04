NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,687 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 676,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for about 0.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 17.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $8,166,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 12.5% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 105,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

NYSE ORCC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.05. 20,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.