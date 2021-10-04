NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 885 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 531,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,831,826. The company has a market capitalization of $218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

