Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 70,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
