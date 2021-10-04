Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 70,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

