Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $28.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,157,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after buying an additional 139,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

