Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of NKRKF stock remained flat at $$38.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $41.46.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

