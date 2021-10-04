NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings is well-poised for growth on new primary insurance written, direct primary insurance in force and a better risk-based capital ratio. Its mortgage insurance portfolio is expected to create a strong foundation for future earnings. The mortgage insurer should continue to benefit from a strong mortgage origination market and increased private mortgage insurance penetration rates. The company has a comprehensive reinsurance program in place on nearly entirety of in-force portfolio. NMI Holdings boasts a strong capital position. The company aims to generate solid mid-teens returns for its shareholders. Its shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, NMI Holdings expects to face significant increase in default population and thus anticipates incurring additional claims expense as well as increasing loss reserves.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,518. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NMI by 1,657.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

