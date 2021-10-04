Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Up 139.4% in September

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NDEKY opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.