Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 26,500 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $284,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $17.68.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.
