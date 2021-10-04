Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 26,500 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $284,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

