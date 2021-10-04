Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 87,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,682 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

CAG opened at $33.70 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.