NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $14.40 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $969.58 million, a PE ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 108,537.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 333,260 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

