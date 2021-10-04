NextDAO Achieves Market Cap of $2.96 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.96 million and $214,979.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,816.61 or 0.43664244 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002157 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00315582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,154,102,959 coins and its circulating supply is 2,113,870,850 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

