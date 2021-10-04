NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.95

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

NXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

