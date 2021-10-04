Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,561. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,245,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

