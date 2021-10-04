New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 395.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FRDM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,816. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.