New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 199,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $114.76 and a 1-year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

