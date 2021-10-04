New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 62,657 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 62,452 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,205,253 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

