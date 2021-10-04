NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $83.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

