Nestree Price Reaches $0.0044 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Nestree has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $331,377.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nestree has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,935.28 or 1.00055209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00079281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.06 or 0.00578313 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

