NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,230 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NPTN opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $461.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.94.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

