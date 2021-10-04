Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.03

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.03 and last traded at C$5.03, with a volume of 192909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$675.63 million and a PE ratio of 53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 31.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.28.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.