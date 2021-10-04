Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 808.0 days.

NEMTF remained flat at $$98.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEMTF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

