Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €85.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.65 ($81.94).

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €89.36 ($105.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €93.84 ($110.40). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

