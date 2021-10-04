Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 365,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 58,928 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 328.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 54.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 72.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 36.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet stock opened at $81.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 73.42 and a quick ratio of 73.42. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $303.09 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,464. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.