Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 9.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,464. 44.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $81.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 73.42, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.19 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

