Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of CMC Materials worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CMC Materials by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $3,421,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 44.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $125.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.82.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.