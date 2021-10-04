Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $66,587,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Waters by 590.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after buying an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Waters by 143.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,227,000 after buying an additional 123,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Waters by 98.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,087,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT opened at $355.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $192.54 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.25 and a 200 day moving average of $348.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

