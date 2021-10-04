Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 7,090 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $97.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

