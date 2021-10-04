Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,420 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,637 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $201.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.35 and its 200-day moving average is $191.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.68 and a 52 week high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

