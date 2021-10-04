Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $6,969,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $1,065,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $934,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $201.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.07 and a 200 day moving average of $196.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.77 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.