Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,879,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,312,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $115.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 180,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,450 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

