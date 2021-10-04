Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after buying an additional 6,072,612 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,963,000 after buying an additional 2,873,979 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after buying an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 388.3% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,081,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,977,000 after buying an additional 2,450,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $36.80 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -346.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

