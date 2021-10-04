Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $201.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.58. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

