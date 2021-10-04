Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,095 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $43.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

Several brokerages have commented on GMAB. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.