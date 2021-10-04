Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 4,180.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gentex by 1,475.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 745,635 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 114.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after buying an additional 726,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Gentex by 43.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,241,000 after buying an additional 723,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 39.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,446,000 after buying an additional 589,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. Gentex’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

