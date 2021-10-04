National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

