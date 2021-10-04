Nash Exchange One Day Volume Hits $471,833.00 (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Nash Exchange has traded up 130.3% against the US dollar. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00063213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00097973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00139011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,948.68 or 0.99860595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.63 or 0.06819334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Nash Exchange Coin Profile

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Exchange Coin Trading

