Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $25.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

MYOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NYSE MYOV opened at $21.83 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 814,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,093 and have sold 39,709 shares valued at $930,221. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

