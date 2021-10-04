Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Mydecine Innovations Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. 601,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,813. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Mydecine Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile
