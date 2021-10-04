Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.92, for a total value of $924,278.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $4,043,730.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,356,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,108,368.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,405 shares of company stock valued at $62,103,626. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $261.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.36 and a twelve month high of $288.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

