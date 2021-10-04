Morgan Stanley Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price to $18.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.