Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

