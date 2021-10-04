Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Monro from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $57.57 on Thursday. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monro by 30.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Monro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

