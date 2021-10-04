Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.26

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 12051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOMO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 5.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Momo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 125.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 6.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

