Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.24

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.24 and last traded at $66.23, with a volume of 347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.