Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MOBQ stock remained flat at $$7.25 during trading on Monday. Mobiquity Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative net margin of 221.82% and a negative return on equity of 2,321.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.